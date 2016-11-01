Kunle Ajayi  And Others  to Headline One Hallelujah Records Launch & Unveiling

As the November 6th date for the much anticipated launch and unveiling of the newest gospel –based and youth-centric entertainment platform, One Hallelujah Records(OHR) draws nearer, notable personalities in entertainment and business industries can’t wait for the day to come.

The launch and unveiling event which plans to have the popular gospel saxophonist, Kunle Ajayi among other notable gospel entertainers billed for this weekend 6th November, 2016 at the Banquet Hall, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island by 5pm.

One Hallelujah Records,OHR is a total entertainment platform, which has its focus on using entertainment especially music as an instrument for preaching the gospel .

It was gathered that the desire to set up a record label was borne out as a result of wanting to win more souls for Christ.

According to the promoters of the label, “I have always wanted to do something like this for a while, not just because it is a lot of fun but our desire to promote God’s ministry”.

The event is proudly endorsed by RCCG and Dove TV.