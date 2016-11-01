New Music: Philippa Simeon - Mater Amabilis

Philippa Simeon is a veteran broadcaster who has been in the job of creating melodious tunes to God's glory. The Anambra state born singer who is known for her addiction to minister hit praises in dedication to God's love which He showered to His children through the bond of His unending grace and mercy.

The new single 'Mater Amabilis' is a Latin word describing the love a mother shows to her children, caring and cherishing their existence. It is in this clue that Philippa portrays God's super-caring features to His children. This song is a minstrel's piece to suit your listening urge for good music, get it fresh now!

Download and listen!

Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/xx92xhdhw2f5a0y/Philippa-Simeon-Mater-Amabilis.mp3?dl=1