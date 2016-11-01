Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 1 November 2016 15:42 CET

New Music: Philippa Simeon - Mater Amabilis

By Innocent Josh Music Team

Philippa Simeon is a veteran broadcaster who has been in the job of creating melodious tunes to God's glory. The Anambra state born singer who is known for her addiction to minister hit praises in dedication to God's love which He showered to His children through the bond of His unending grace and mercy.

The new single 'Mater Amabilis' is a Latin word describing the love a mother shows to her children, caring and cherishing their existence. It is in this clue that Philippa portrays God's super-caring features to His children. This song is a minstrel's piece to suit your listening urge for good music, get it fresh now!

Download and listen!
Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/xx92xhdhw2f5a0y/Philippa-Simeon-Mater-Amabilis.mp3?dl=1

Audio Report

If a fool comes back to himself, welcome him.
By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img