Nana Yaa Sarpong honoured at Ghana Peace Awards

The Ghana Peace Awards last Saturday recognized and awarded Joy Prime’s Channel Manager, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong for her leadership and contribution to Ghana’s media and towards social change.

Serwaa Sarpong’s long and distinguished career in Television started back in 1999 with Fontonfrom TV, after she had gained admission to the Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

She hosted a youth Talk Show 'Conscious Vibes' which was shot from different SHS in every episode giving the students the platform to discuss social issues and challenges impacting their lives.

The show grew and extended to Fox FM in Kumasi where Nana Yaa co-hosted the show under the guidance of broadcaster Opoku Opare.

Serwaa Sarpong was instrumental in setting up of all three Channels of Crystal TV in 2009 and worked with Crystal TV for several years.

In 2011, she joined The Multimedia Group as Channel Manager for Cine Afrik, The Jesus and 4kids channels. All three Channels eventually merged into Joy Prime, which she manages since March 2015.

The Channel has since been nominated for several awards and won over 13 Awards. Under her able leadership and management, Joy Prime has birthed several programs that cater to the distinctive needs of every member of the family.

Her immense contribution to the lives of children was recently recognized and rewarded at the 2016 Kids Choice Awards.

Through 4kids Paradise TV Show, kids learn to appreciate and demand their rights as young citizens of this country.

To instill the spirit of peace amongst kids, Joy Prime has instituted the 4Kids Peace Project where children interact with political party figureheads and share their messages of Peace to voters and fellow kids.

The event which took place at the National Theatre recognized her impact on society and extraordinary leadership achievements throughout her career by presenting her with an Award.

Other award recipients at the ceremony include His Excellency John Dramani Mahama - President of the Republic of Ghana, Ghana Police Serve, Ghana Armed Forces, famous medical professional who has carried out lots of research into curing HIV/AIDS – Dr. Duncan; popular Preacher-Dr. Jesus; Ace Actor Bob Smith Junior and chiefs of Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas of the Volta Region, amongst others.

Also, present at the Ceremony were Nii Kinka VI – Osu Mantse, Alban Bagbin, Ace Actor Waakye, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and many others.

