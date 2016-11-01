Ghana Fashion Awards For November 19



ETV Ghana has Friday launched the 2016 edition of Ghana Fashion Awards, announcing new changes to the ceremony.

Fourth of its kind, the annual event is slated for November 19, 2016 at the Silver Star Towers in Accra.

The award is aimed at honouring excellence in Ghana's fashion industry, and this will attract major stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking at the official launch, TV host and Head of Brand Communication at Global Media Alliance, Kwame Gyan said, “We have eight categories and as at now we have received 71 nominations and the eight categories include Male Model of The Year, Female Model of The Year, Fashion Icon of The Year and we have 71 nominations so far.”

Head of Ghana Fashion Awards at ETV, Daniel Delong, added that this year's award received tonnes of entries which judges who are fashion-oriented will shortlist entries and five will be selected to each category.

The 2016 ETV Ghana Fashion Awards is strictly by invitation and will come off with a new twist of music performances and a series of runway catwalk performances for three fashion designers.