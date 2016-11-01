Ghanaian actor and Mr Ghana 2016 third runner-up, Raymond Kyerematen, recently represented Ghana at the 2016 edition of Mr Africa International pageant in London on October 22.

Even though he lost the main title to 21-year-old Akol Dok from South Sudan, Raymond made his country proud by placing second runner-up at the event held at the Great Hall, UEL.

He told NEWS-ONE's Francis Addo in this exclusive interview that he didn't have an exceptional body, but he got a spot on the winners' list.

He would have, however, won the main title if he had handled the question and answer segment of the competition a bit more carefully.

Congratulations on your win.

Thank you very much.

How was it like taking part in Mr Africa International, and did you expect to go that far?

It was a humbling experience to have represented my country. Meeting different people from different parts of Africa and knowing how they lived was a different thing for me. Going in there, I just knew I was going to make Ghana and everyone who supported me proud even if I hadn’t placed.

Did you go into the pageant with a strategy?

I went there with no special strategy. I made sure I was confident enough and face everyoneby taking the bull by the horn. Also, I never forgot to wear that smile on the final day.

Do you think you could have done better?

Yes, I definitely could have emerged as the winner, but the winner Akol from South Sudan who was my roommate did a very good job with the question and answer section. Next time, I will just answer my questions with much more care.

So, Mr Africa International goes beyond having a good and healthy looking body?

It is far from that. My body wasn't exceptional but I still placed. Mr Africa International is looking for the all-round gentleman. After all when you are carrying out your project and addressing people, it’s your brains that you have to use, not the number of packs. Having a healthy body is a prerequisite though.

How many were you and what was your edge over the other contestants?

In total we were 40, but 30 made it to the grand finale. I carried myself well and my outfits were just on point. And I remember anytime I walked down the runway, all the ladies were screaming.

What about Ghana did you sell to other Africans out there?

I remember one of the guys asked me “is every Ghanaian this hospitable?” I had this sense of oneness and welcoming gesture and I made them understand that from where I am coming from that is how we are raised up. So, I reckon by now they are believe majority of Ghanaians are hospitable

How did Raymond get to be part of Mr Africa international 2016?

Well, I am Mr Ghana third runner-up and Exclusive Events Ghana, the organiaers of the event, don’t believe in winner-takes-it all. Once you’re top five, you get to represent Ghana at the international level and mine was Mr Africa International.

Tell me a little about who Raymond is?

Raymond is an actor. I have a liberal mind and I respect people and their views. I’m also that guy who would work tirelessly to achieve success.

What have you done acting wise?

I starred in Idris Elba’s 'Beasts of No Nation', 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' by Yvonne Nelson, an African City by Nicole Armatefio, 'Heels & Sneakers' also by Yvonne Nelson and currently I’ve gained an admission with the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles to do my master's in Acting for Film.

Why Mr Africa International if you were already acting?

Acting and Mr Africa are entirely different. While I get stuck to acting as a profession, Mr Africa International is just a title that gives you the platform to help people. And since I was young, competition like this is something I had always wanted to do.

So what’s up with the Mr Africa International title now?

We have big projects coming up… Because this is a platform to empower the youth and soon Ghana and Africa at large will see and hear about our developments, especially now that I’m going to work hand in hand with the Miss Ghana Foundation.

So what has changed about you since you became Mr Africa runner-up?

Well a lot. Because now some people will look up to me and I have to be mindful of the things I say, what I post on my social media platforms and how I act in public generally. I can’t afford to make the world think the judges made a wrong decision.

Educational background?

I went to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology JHS, Anglican Senior High School and Central University college where I am in my final year studying Business Administration. I am from Ashanti Region and I’m the eighth out of 13 children.

Are you married?

That’s a hilarious question. At my age, no.

Being in the public eye now, you get a lot of attention, especially from ladies. How are you handling it?

I love attention from ladies. Who doesn't? Ladies are the best creatures to me, but hey I keep in touch with the good ones.

Do you have any opinion on the current political atmosphere in Ghana as Mr Africa International ambassador?

Not really. I try not to involve myself in politics. But as a concerned citizen, my little advice – we only have one Ghana once we destroy it in the name of politics we will be dearly sorry. Just go to the polls come December 7 vote for your candidate come back home and wait for the results to be announced. Whoever wins we support with our all because after all is it not a better Ghana we are looking for?

Any last words?

I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported me to this point. The future is brighter.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )