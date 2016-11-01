Stonebwoy has called on Ghanaians to eschew violence and rather help maintain the peace in the country as the nation goes to the polls on December 7.

The artiste, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, urged the youth to desist from acts that seek to undermine the election.

The 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) award winner gave the advice midway through his epic performance at the 2016 edition of the Joy FM's Skuuls Reunion at the Independence Square last Saturday night.

He urged Ghanaians and politicians to rather support one another to move the country forward.

The 'Go Higher' hit singer mentioned that once the political parties are promising Ghanaians a better Ghana, all hands should be on deck to help develop the country irrespective of who wins.

On the night, Stonebwoy thrilled patrons to the best music he had on offer. He gave a sterling performance, exciting the thousands of patrons to some of his hit songs, including 'Pull Up', 'Baafira', 'Run Go', 'Problem' and 'Sapashini'.