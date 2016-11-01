Girl, 12, Wins Gospel New Star

Favour Kyei presenting the key to the vehicle to Rebecca Mensah



After weeks of intense competition, 12-year-old Rebecca Mensah, was in the early hours of Monday crowned winner of the fourth edition of the gospel music reality show, Gospel New Star.

Twelve finalists took part in the grand finale held at the forecourt of the Unity House-where Vision 1 and Light TV operate- located opposite St John's Grammar School in Accra.

All the finalists lived up to expectation and the audience enjoyed their performances.

They set the stage on fire from start to finish, leaving the audience and judges breathless.

The finalists were Jennifer Darko, Esther Afriye Acheampong, Charlotte Ntim Addae, Ophelia Antwi, Nancy Owusu and Boris Boateng.

The rest were Rebecca Mensah, Leticia Acquah, Nkomsheba Joseph, Seun K. Elliot, Mary Laryea and Paul Nyarko.

Rebecca Mensah, who placed first, had the highest number of public votes.

She exhibited exceptional vocal dexterity and treated fans to very touching and soul-inspiring performances.

Indeed, her stagecraft and vocal abilities won the hearts of many patrons who in turn voted for her to win the ultimate prize.

The judges, Fred Kyei Mensah, Rev Michael Bonsu and Carlos Sakyi, also applauded her for the excellent performance.

For her prize, Rebecca took home a brand new Daewoo Matiz saloon car donated by Unity Oil, the only sponsor of the event.

It was presented to her by Favour Kyei, wife of Dr Kwame Kyei, Executive Chairman of Unity Group of Companies.

Nkomsheba Joseph, who placed second, took home a 55-inch flat screen television set while Paul Nyarko, who also placed third, had a sound system (home theatre).

Kofi Elliot and Ophelia Antwi, who took fourth and fifth positions respectively, received home refrigerator and cooker respectively.

Each contestant received a mobile phone.

The event was organised by Unity Oil and sponsored by Light TV, Light FM, Vision 1 FM and Sports Hotel & Recreational Centre.

By George Clifford Owusu

