Yvonne Nelson and I never dated - Pappy Kojo

Hip-hop recording artiste Pappy Kojo has denied reports that he has ever dated actress Yvonne Nelson.

Pappy Kojo and Yvonne Nelson have been spotted together several times hanging out since the rapper joined the cast of the actresses’ TV series fueling rumours that they are dating.

Interestingly, both have neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumours.

Yvonne was even with Pappy Kojo when he escaped death after he was involved in a motor accident on his way from Takoradi to Accra in March this year.

The suspicions gained more grounds when Pappy Kojo also featured the actress in his music video for 'Awoa' in which he talked about his desire to have a woman like Yvonne Nelson.

Pappy Kojo said in the second verse of his Awoa hit song that “Yvonne Nelson, ame me nya no a, me nfa nkyÉ›'n” meaning he won’t spare Yvonne Nelson when he gets her.

After the two have gone mute on the rumours circulating, the ‘Awoa’ hit maker disclosed in an interview with JoyNews’s MzGee that they have never dated and he is not looking forward to what he said in his song.

The interview seemed a closed-ended one since he wasn’t opening up. This was how the conversation went;

MzGee: Your wishes in your song ‘Awoa’ “Yvonne Nelson, ame me nya no a, me nfa nkyÉ›'n” has come true.

Pappy Kojo: It never came true.

MzGee: You really had an accident.

Pappy: Yeah I did for real.

MzGee: And Yvonne was there?

Pappy: A lot of people were there.

MzGee: Are you looking forward to that wish?

Pappy: No, the only wish is you (MzGee). Awo na me nya wo a, me nfa nkyÉ›.