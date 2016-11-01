AY, DJ Spinall, Pavian Cakes, Others Celebrates Media Excellence,Honour Kwame at Meets Media October Edition

It was celebration of excellence in media in Nigeria on Sunday night at Best Western Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, when media personalities from various media houses gathered to honored the CEO Nigezie and Orisun TV, Femi Aderibigbe aka Kwame for excellent performance and display of the highest level of professionalism in his career.

The event had star Disc Jockey, DJ Spinall as special guest to meet the media for the month of October to talk his recently released album ‘TEN’ and AY held a 20 minute review of his new movie “A Trip To Jamaica” to the exclusive crowd.

Hosted by Ariyike Akinbobola, the event saw Kwame fireside chat with AY and DJ Spinall

The highlight of the event was the presentation of The Broad (Broad Awards) to the media personality of the month, Femi Aderibigbe aka Kwame.

Pavian Cakes were also present at the event with a well design Nigezie @10 cake in celebration of the media personality of the month, Kwame.

Present at the Interactive media dinner were top media personalities, Xtreem Hype of Ishyne, SnS, Nomzky, Singer, Issi and her band, CDQ, Asha, others.

See pictures from the event below.

