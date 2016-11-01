Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 1 November 2016 13:04 CET

Eazzy Lands 3 Nominations At MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016

By Anita Asante

Ghana's leading afrobeats female sensation Eazzy aka the first lady has received 3 nominations for both her two videos released this year .

she was nominated for best female video and best reggae video of the year for her hit collabo with dancehall maestro stonebwoy and best choreograph video of the year for her viral afrobeats hit Kpakposhito both directed by Xbills Ebenezer . She tweeted her excitement of her nomination.

As anticipation built up towards the release of nominees for one of the biggest events in Ghana Entertainment, many leading artistes earned great nominations for their hard work and recognition the likes of vvip ,stonebwoy ,shatta wale ,sarkodie and joey B also received many nominations .

What are your expectations for this year's biggest music video awards in Africa ?

Music News

in a colony of blinds the one eyed man is a king
By: Amankwah P. Edward
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img