Eazzy Lands 3 Nominations At MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016

Ghana's leading afrobeats female sensation Eazzy aka the first lady has received 3 nominations for both her two videos released this year .

she was nominated for best female video and best reggae video of the year for her hit collabo with dancehall maestro stonebwoy and best choreograph video of the year for her viral afrobeats hit Kpakposhito both directed by Xbills Ebenezer . She tweeted her excitement of her nomination.

As anticipation built up towards the release of nominees for one of the biggest events in Ghana Entertainment, many leading artistes earned great nominations for their hard work and recognition the likes of vvip ,stonebwoy ,shatta wale ,sarkodie and joey B also received many nominations .

What are your expectations for this year's biggest music video awards in Africa ?