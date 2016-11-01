Kaakie's diss not important to me - EL

Looks like the beef between popular dancehall artiste Kaakie has with Ghanaian rapper EL has ended.

After delivering punches to EL on her song track ‘Time Up’, Kaakie, during an interview recently rendered an apology to him and female artistes MzVee and AK Songstress.

Elom Adablah better known by his stage name as EL, who was featured on MzVee’s song ‘Make I Shine’, was described as “Mummy's boy” by Kaakie, adding when it comes to rap, the “king be sarkcess (Sarkodie)”.

EL reacting to the diss in an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, stated that he is unperturbed by such attacks.

“I really don’t pay attention to this to that kind of thing or what anyone says, I focus on my music and the music speaks for me. If I have anything to address, my music will address for me.”

The award-winning rapper is currently working on a new album and has also disclosed that he will be producing new artistes in the industry.