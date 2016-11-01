Music: Genesis - Baakor ft. Ennwai) (Prod. By Robby Beatz)

Former group members, Genesis of D2 fame and Ennwai of Dobble fame have teamed up on this new Afro-Pop single titled 'Baakor' meaning ''come and take''.

Genesis after releasing a couple of singles since breaking away from the popular Ghanaian music group D2, shows no signs of slowing down, serving his fans with good music and also proving he was an integral part of his former group.

Genesis keeps adding his ''GA'' attitude in almost every music and that makes it danceable and the type you can't ignore dancing to. Produced by Robby Beatz.

Download, listen and share your views.

