Eze Is A Fat Lair, Sarkordie And Shatta Wale Are Popular In Nigeria - Iyk Wonder

Iyk Wonder, a Ghanaian based Nigerian musician has debunked claims made by another Nigerian artiste cum Actor, Jonathan Eze Nkwadinobi, popularly known as Eze that songs made by Shatta wale and Sarkodie are not popular in Nigeria. He made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Prince Tsegah of Hitz fm and discribed assertions made by Eze as malicious falsehoods and a ploy to seek the attention of Ghanaians.

Iyk wonder opined that songs made by both Shattawale and Sarkoidie are popular in Nigeria to the extent that are even played at social gatherings such as parties, pubs and some Night clubs. He intimated that even Sarkodie's and Castro's Adonai track are used by a lot of Nigerians as ringtones on thier cellphones.

Iyk further disclosed that a lot of his fans in Nigeria have encouraged him to collaborate with both artistes in his upcoming new releases and wonders why Eze will spew out such lies to defame Shattawale and Sarkodie amongst other Ghanaian artistes as not having international appeal.

Iyk Wonder said, Eze is in the habit of telling untruths and asked Ghanaians to ignore statements made by him with the contempt it deserves.

Iyk Wonder who is under the K. B Empire Record Label said Eze, has on countless occasions allegedly bragged about his music talent stating that he is the best Nigerian act based in Ghana which is a figment of his imagination and challeged him to a live contest on radio, or a live band section on any given platform to prove him as very incompetent so far as music is concerned.

According to Iyk Wonder, Eze should learn to respect the likes of Shatta wale and Sarkodie and stop rubbishing their expolits ..." there are some boundaries he shouldnt cross..he should respect Sarkodie and Shattawale"

Iyk Wonder has done collaborations with the likes of Ghanaians including Afiba,Kwaw kese ,Guru , S.K Blinks ,Ball J and Torgbe and is currently one of the promising Nigerian based acts in Ghana. He stated categorically that his response to Eze is not to seek attention of Ghanaians , but just to set the records straight on the issue of Sarkoidie and Shatta Wale not being known in Nigeria.