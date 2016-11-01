Guru Grabs 5 Nominations At The 4Sytve TV Music Video Awards 2016
Celebrated Hiplife/hip hop artist Guru has bagged in 5 nominations at the recently released nominees list for the upcoming 4syte TV Music Video Awards.
The musician who has been really active and vibrant for the past years secured the nominations with the video to his hit single Samba that features one of the most promising Ghanaian musicians Singlet.
Here is the full list of his nominations:
BEST COLLABORATION
Akwaboah ft. Ice Prince – I Do Love you
Guru ft. Singlet – Samba
Jupitar ft. Patoranking – Enemies Rmx
Trigmatic ft. Stonebwoy – Gbedu
Keche ft. Edem – Monica
VVIP ft. Samini – Dogo Yaro
Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie – Koko Sakora
Eugy ft. Mr Eazi – Dance For Me
Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy – Bie Gya
Stonebwoy ft. Kranium – Talk To Me
BEST DIRECTED VIDEO
Edem – Nyedzilo
VVIP – Dogo Yaro
Stonebwoy – Mightylele
Guru – Samba
Criss Waddle – Bie Gya
Mz Vee – Hold Me Now
Itz Tiffany – Give Them
M.anifest – Wani Aba
Shatta Wale – Kakai
Bisa Kdei – Semina
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me
Edem – Nyedzilo
Tiffany – Give Them
VVIP – Dogo Yaro
Eazzy – Kpakposhito
4×4 – Atongo
Ruff n Smooth – Shabba
Guru – Samba
BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO
Guru – Samba
Okyeame Kwame – Hallelujah
Keche – Monica
4×4 – Aunty Dede
Ruff n Smooth – Shabba
Dr Cryme – Koko Sakora
D Black – Kotomoshi
BEST EDITED VIDEO
Edem – Nyedzilo
Guru – Samba
VVIP – Dogo Yaro
Stonebwoy – Mightylele
Okyeame Kwame – Small SmallKwaw Kese – Rou