Guru Grabs 5 Nominations At The 4Sytve TV Music Video Awards 2016

Celebrated Hiplife/hip hop artist Guru has bagged in 5 nominations at the recently released nominees list for the upcoming 4syte TV Music Video Awards.

The musician who has been really active and vibrant for the past years secured the nominations with the video to his hit single Samba that features one of the most promising Ghanaian musicians Singlet.

Here is the full list of his nominations:

BEST COLLABORATION

Akwaboah ft. Ice Prince – I Do Love you

Guru ft. Singlet – Samba

Jupitar ft. Patoranking – Enemies Rmx

Trigmatic ft. Stonebwoy – Gbedu

Keche ft. Edem – Monica

VVIP ft. Samini – Dogo Yaro

Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie – Koko Sakora

Eugy ft. Mr Eazi – Dance For Me

Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy – Bie Gya

Stonebwoy ft. Kranium – Talk To Me

BEST DIRECTED VIDEO

Edem – Nyedzilo

VVIP – Dogo Yaro

Stonebwoy – Mightylele

Guru – Samba

Criss Waddle – Bie Gya

Mz Vee – Hold Me Now

Itz Tiffany – Give Them

M.anifest – Wani Aba

Shatta Wale – Kakai

Bisa Kdei – Semina

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me

Edem – Nyedzilo

Tiffany – Give Them

VVIP – Dogo Yaro

Eazzy – Kpakposhito

4×4 – Atongo

Ruff n Smooth – Shabba

Guru – Samba

BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO

Guru – Samba

Okyeame Kwame – Hallelujah

Keche – Monica

4×4 – Aunty Dede

Ruff n Smooth – Shabba

Dr Cryme – Koko Sakora

D Black – Kotomoshi

BEST EDITED VIDEO

Edem – Nyedzilo

Guru – Samba

VVIP – Dogo Yaro

Stonebwoy – Mightylele

Okyeame Kwame – Small SmallKwaw Kese – Rou