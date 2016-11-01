We Were Giving Birth By Heart During Concert Party Days - Paa George

Veteran Kumawood actor Paa George has astonishingly revealed that he and his colleagues who used to perform the popular drama show, concert party were giving birth by heart.

The ace veteran actor was answering a question in connection to how much they use to earn from the numerous movies acted.

According to Paa George,when he acted his first movie titled ‘I told You So” he was paid less than 1 Cedi but his rise to fame was a result of acting in the Ebibiman drama group which used to perform regularly on the platform of concert party.

Known in real life as George Appiah Kubi, Paa George who was being candid in his deliberation indicated that,though they were not getting so much money, but because they were extremely popular, he and his colleague male actors like Agya Ntow,Apatsi,Bob Vans,Lord Bob Cole,and Appiah Agyekum impregnated a lot of women and as a result had children on a daily basis.

The most interesting part of the interview was when Paa George shockingly stressed to Dr.Who, host of hot and Classic Showbiz review on Hot Fm that he can’t really recount the number of kids he has.

Kindly watch the full interview below!

