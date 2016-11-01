Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Honoured At Ghana Peace Awards

The Ghana Peace Awards last Saturday 29th October 2016, recognized and rewarded Joy Prime’s Channel Manager, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong for her leadership and contribution to Ghana’s Media and towards Social Change .

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong’s long and distinguished career in Television started back in 1999 with Fontonfrom TV, when she had just entered Yaa Asantewaa Girls Sec. School in Kumasi. She was host of the youth Talk Show ”Conscious Vibes” which filmed from one school to the other discussing social issues and challenges impacting the lives of young people. The show grew and extended unto Fox Fm in Kumasi where Nana Yaa co-hosted the show under the guidance of Ace broadcaster Opoku Opare.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong was instrumental in the set up of all three Channels of Crystal TV in 2009 and worked with Crystal TV several years before and after.

In 2011, she joined Multimedia Group Ltd as Channel Manager for Cine Afrik, The Jesus channel and 4kids Channel. All three Channels eventually merged into Joy Prime, which she manages since March 2015. Here, she took her television career and her zeal to impact lives to a whole new level. The Channel has since been nominated for several awards and won over 13 Awards. Under her able leadership & management, Joy Prime has birthed several programs that cater to the distinctive needs of every member of the family.

Her immense Contribution to the lives of children was recently recognized and rewarded at the 2016 Kids Choice Awards. Through 4kids Paradise TV Show, kids learn to appreciate and demand for their rights as young citizens of this country. To instill the spirit of Peace amongst kids, Joy Prime has instituted the 4Kids Peace Project where kids interact with political party figureheads and share their messages of Peace to voters and fellow kids.

The event which took place at the National Theatre recognized her impact on society and extraordinary leadership achievements throughout her career by presenting her with this Award.

Other recipients at the Awards Ceremony include His Excellency John Dramani Mahama - President of the Republic of Ghana, Ghana Police Serve, Ghana Armed Forces, famous medical professional who has discovered a cure to HIV/AIDS – Dr. Duncan, popular Preacher-Dr. Jesus, Ace Actor Bob Smith Junior, Chiefs of Alavanyo and Nkonya traditional areas of the Volta Region, amongst others.

Also Present at the Ceremony were His Majesty DF Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI– Osu Mantse who chaired the event, Hon. Alban Bagbin, Ace Actor popularly called ‘Waakye’, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and many others.





