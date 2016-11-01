Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 1 November 2016 10:20 CET

New Music: Smart Kay (@Smartkinc) – Pala Pala (Prod. By Kelikume)

By ONERACE CONCEPTS

SK Entertainment presents fast rising Pop & highlife singing sensation, entertainer and song writer Michael Smart known as SMART KAY with fast spreading single titled "PALA PALA" produced by amazing talented music producer Kelikume which promises to rock airwaves and speakers in Africa and beyond.

Listen, dance, enjoy and share your thoughts below. Get Connected with Smart Kay on Twitter @SmartKinc, Instagram and Facebook: Michael Smart IG: smart7341

Twitter handles: @SmartKinc @kelikumeondbeat
MP3 DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/144458

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/94by8wu5dk/Smartkay-PalaPala_Prod-By-Kelikume_.mp3

Audio Report

Your life is short so u need to take care of it. Your life is like an "EGG". "A word to a wise is enough "
By: ALUSTY SHEEN
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img