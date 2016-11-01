Legendary Rechordz Talent Scout Finally Goes Down!

From a gist among friends discovering each other potentials, to several round table meetings in dumsor moments; we finally made it happen. The much awaited talent scout by Legendary Rechordz to award a $10,000 record deal took off on Monday 24thOctober 2016 at its prime location in Sakumono Regimanuel estates.

As part of goals to ensure that our majestic entry into the industry went viral, we extended invitations to stakeholders, like bloggers, engineers, radio and TV personalities and music artistes. Blogging went live by 2nd of October with GhanaNdwom, AmeyawDebrah, GhanaMotion and UrbanRoll

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages were up and phone lines activated as well.

Prior to the audition, we did interviews with Viasat TV and Pluzz FM with the sole purpose of reaching the masses who truly believed it was their time to shine. The official website served as a platform for submitting registration forms. It generally took about 3 weeks to execute action plans.

It was star studded from day one; we had Ayigbe Edem, and Iwan representing as judges, these are artistes who have made their mark in the industry and are representing GH worldwide. There were 27 contestants on the first day with most of them exhibiting incredible talents.

By the second third and fourth days more artistes had joined the band wagon , news had reached them that the definite place to be was at the audition; we had a street hawker who brought his hustle to a halt just to feature with the legends and another who walked in, straight from a job interview. Fiifi Adinkra, Ball – J and KK Fosu featured as a judges and were taken in by the vibrant team at Legendary Rechordz and the enthusiasm of the contestants.

The audition was dominated with dancehall and reggae performances, closely followed by afro hip pop rap. On the whole we auditioned 115; the audition was indeed a huge success. We are thankful to the almighty God for favouring us; we also are grateful to our prestigious judges for spending their precious time at the audition.

To all the contestants we say; you really played it BIG! Follow us on Facebook: Legendary Rechordz, Twitter:@LegendRechordz, Instagram: Legendary Rechordz and the Legendary website @ www.LegendaryRechordzgh.com and watch out for the announcement of the BIG winners.

