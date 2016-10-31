Kumawood movie goddess, Emelia Brobbey pending several publications against her personality just revealed she can only respond to rumours when necessary.

Emelia who has been in news lately concerning her marital status seemed fed up about the whole media stunts and now wants to make it crystal that she would only respond to false publication.

According to the actress who is so much concerned about her personality believes that when a false publication is left unattended to, it becomes a dent.

For this reason she has pointed out that never would she again leave any unnecessary rumour unattended to.

In earlier publications, the lovely actress came out to say that she is being a divorcee for five solid years and currently searching for a sweetheart.

“I only respond to rumours when necessary,when a false publication goes unattended to,a bit of dignity is dent.

#EBwritez #EBlovers”

Source: konkonsagh.biz