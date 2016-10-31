Christ Image - Fa Ma No (lyrics)
Hook
wo hia nkwagyesεm/ (repeat)
wo hia nkwagyesεm charley me de bε ma wo/
fa ma no/ (repeat)
Verse 1
my eyes on the prize i came for the win/
yeah! i came for the win /
in the end i wanna dine with the King/
yeah! dine with the King /
ɔhwε m'anim din ɔse me sε me nsε rapper/
you had a different view of a rapper/ εnε εbε sesa/
pay attention while i paint a better picture/
hwε sε mic na me kura mu no boy εnyε poma/
see beyond my shadda na tie m'akoma/
charley menhia w'aso ma me w'akoma/
afunumuba/ Yesu asane m'ahoma/
hwan na ɔbε kɔ…….metee sε Agya no pε obi asoma/ yeah!
me ma mo heavenly food/
ɔmo a ɔmo di bi no di adanseε sε εyε good/
so old school/ so old school we 'bout the old truth/
the old truth were told in Sunday school/
in high school/ m'ansusu sε me office bε yε studio booth/
we speak the language of the youth/
wo nte aseε εnfrε fools/ spit bars of truth/
banging beats/ εyε neat/ some still against beat/
step outside and see the seeds we be planting in the streets/
Hook
Verse 2
wo papa wo yε mpo te sε ntomago fi/
gyidie nim a wo ntumi nsɔ Agya no ani/
gyidie wɔ Kristo mu bε hohoro wo fi/ (2x)
asendua no nti εnε m'anya ano/
nka me werε aho/
Yesu Kristo ayε krado sε ɔbε gye wo/
εmpaa ho/ nokorε no ne sε egyina wo so/
firi sε adwuma no deε w'ayε awie/
sε yε sε fata anka yεnfrε no grace/
na yε fata wuo but he died in our place/
mo mma yεmfa nwom wei nhyε yεn ho nkuran/
kura wo gyidie mu yie na bɔ nkwagyeε no ho ban/