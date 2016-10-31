Christ Image - Fa Ma No (lyrics)

Hook

wo hia nkwagyesεm/ (repeat)

wo hia nkwagyesεm charley me de bε ma wo/

fa ma no/ (repeat)

Verse 1

my eyes on the prize i came for the win/

yeah! i came for the win /

in the end i wanna dine with the King/

yeah! dine with the King /

ɔhwε m'anim din ɔse me sε me nsε rapper/

you had a different view of a rapper/ εnε εbε sesa/

pay attention while i paint a better picture/

hwε sε mic na me kura mu no boy εnyε poma/

see beyond my shadda na tie m'akoma/

charley menhia w'aso ma me w'akoma/

afunumuba/ Yesu asane m'ahoma/

hwan na ɔbε kɔ…….metee sε Agya no pε obi asoma/ yeah!

me ma mo heavenly food/

ɔmo a ɔmo di bi no di adanseε sε εyε good/

so old school/ so old school we 'bout the old truth/

the old truth were told in Sunday school/

in high school/ m'ansusu sε me office bε yε studio booth/

we speak the language of the youth/

wo nte aseε εnfrε fools/ spit bars of truth/

banging beats/ εyε neat/ some still against beat/

step outside and see the seeds we be planting in the streets/

Hook

Verse 2

wo papa wo yε mpo te sε ntomago fi/

gyidie nim a wo ntumi nsɔ Agya no ani/

gyidie wɔ Kristo mu bε hohoro wo fi/ (2x)

asendua no nti εnε m'anya ano/

nka me werε aho/

Yesu Kristo ayε krado sε ɔbε gye wo/

εmpaa ho/ nokorε no ne sε egyina wo so/

firi sε adwuma no deε w'ayε awie/

sε yε sε fata anka yεnfrε no grace/

na yε fata wuo but he died in our place/

mo mma yεmfa nwom wei nhyε yεn ho nkuran/

kura wo gyidie mu yie na bɔ nkwagyeε no ho ban/