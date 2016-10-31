John Legend on love, fatherhood and Donald Trump

John Legend’s trophy cabinet contains an Oscar, a Golden Globe and 10 Grammy Awards but he says true love trumps all that.

“Everyone is scared of love because you might get hurt,” he told Newsbeat.

The singer’s latest album, Darkness & Light, deals with heartache and happiness.

“Men have the added challenge of feeling like they’re not supposed to show emotion so we guard ourselves more than women.

“Although when you find the right person at the right time you realise they should be a high priority,” he told us.

The lead single from the new album, Love Me Now, was co-written by Josh Ryan who’s penned songs for One Direction in the past.

John Legend, who married Chrissy Teigen in September 2013, admitted he found an extra level of love since the birth of his daughter earlier this year.

“I wrote a song just for her on this new album. I still get pretty emotional when I hear the song,” he said.

“I’m still going to make whatever music inspires me but I won’t be scared to incorporate the fact that I’m a father into what I’m thinking about.”

As well as putting together a new album, John Legend has also been busy encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

The 37-year-old is backing Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

He said: “I’ll be staying up the whole night to watch the coverage and hopefully celebrating a win.”

Hillary Clinton is up against Donald Trump in the race to the White House.

And it’s safe to say the singer is no fan of the businessman and former Apprentice star.

“I think every election is important but I don’t think in anyone’s lifetime there’s ever been a candidate less suited for this job.”

Asked whether there was anything positive about Donald Trump’s campaign, Legend’s reply was…

“He’s entertaining,” he laughed.