Multiple awards winning Gospel/Inspirational singer, Anny has returned with the visual to her Jesus freak single "JESUS" taken off her sophomore "Journey 2 Self" album released in July 2016.

The simple but pleasing and comforting visual was directed by Frizzle & Bizzle for AnnyLove Music.

Watch, enjoy and share...

@anny_sings

YOUTUBE LINK

https://youtu.be/kUKnLFgM5G0