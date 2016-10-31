Meet The Only Dancehall Group Act In Ghana KOBO

The music scene in Ghana have seen a lot of changes over the years with players contesting for one crown whether best musician of the year or best rapper.

Talents nature from the bottom to top such of these talents making quick germination is KOBO.

KOBO originally (Kings Of Black Origin) is a Ghanaian musical group formed in 2013 by Gordon Odartey Wilson known in the music industry as Mr. Wilson and Benjamin Kwasi Addo also known as Sharkysona with help of Dance-hall Artiste EPISODE.

Gordon and Benjamin were discovered by EpiXode as participants in Ghanaian music and act shows; Kiddafest, FunWorld, Mr & Miss SHS And Other programme showcasing young musical talent. The group is like a brother to Episode’s Record Label Ontrack team.

KOBO refers to the Kind of music they do as portraying the African culture to the world. The duo released their debut official song "Manpire" early 2015 Which Featured Epixode. As upcoming Artiste they got addicted to good songs to their credibility and they promise the world to watch out for them as they are about taking the streets on.

Touching on some of the problems KOBO is facing as fresh talents, they stated that Management, Financial Support, Links to live shows and undercutting are their major.

To KOBO, Formation of the group is a success story to us plus performing at places and seeing people applauding to us and winning at least a fan is a great success to the brand. They are a versatile act matured in Afro dancehall.

Speaking about struggles KOBO stated that Music as a whole is a struggle but yet people venture into it.

“Nothing comes easy but hard work and determination Will make you”.

KOBO is currently out with a new song promoting a song titled Kabiyesi (King of Kings) and have been on platforms like Sound Splash, GH One Rythmz, 4stye Nominees Jam, VGMA Unsung amongst others.

Follow KOBO on Facebook @GhKobo, on Twitter @ghKobo

And on Individual handles on Facebook: MrWilson Kobo and Sharkysona Kobo