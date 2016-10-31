‘Diamond Race’ Movie Hits Ghanaian Screens Nov. 12

Nextfame Production is set to release another hilarious comedy movie titled 'Diamond Race ' into the Ghanaian market.

‘Diamond Race’, a satiric Christian comedy movie is set for its first screening and is promises to crack ribs and also calm the political tension as Ghana draw near the electioneering season.

Written and directed by Kingsford Mawuli for Nextfame Productions, this masterpiece exposes people’s pursuit of vanity.

The hilarious movie is poised to fill audience with laughter while teaching them the need to be content with what life offers. It’s a moral lesson based on Zechariah 4:10.

This highly anticipated film is scheduled for two major premiere with multiple shows each.

The first will take place at the Silverbird Cinema inside the West Hills Mall, Weija, Accra on Saturday, November 12, 2016. The second will also be held at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra Mall on Saturday, November 26, 2016.

There will be three (3) shows on each of the premiere days at 2.00pm, 4.00pm and 6.00pm respectively.

The movie has new characters with a unique blend of Ewe and English names. Characters in the cast includes Hudson Gabriel, Bless Fortune, Dominic Selormey, Martha Yiadom, Loretta Lamptey, Benjamin Ofoe, Palvin Abdullah, Enoch Ahiable, Isaac Naarh , Kofi Dzokpo and others.

Amazingly, some renowned men of God including Bishop Salifu Amoako of Alive Chapel International has endorsed 'Diamond Race' as a Must Watch Movie .

Tickets to the premiere are selling at GHc30 (regular), GHc50 (team of 2) and GHc100 (group of 5). The ticket hotline is 020-838 8987.