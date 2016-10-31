Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 31 October 2016

Akrobeto Partners Perpetual Didier On New Track ‘Kurom Ay3 D3’

By konkonsagh.biz

Kumawood movie star, Akrobeto who is well known for his educative roles in movies has joined force with Perpetual Didier on a new track.

The track ‘Kurom Ay3 D3’ is one banger song that will put listeners on their feet while nodding their heads.

In recent times, kumawood actors and actresses are gradually exploring the music industry too.

Akrobeto has join the league of Lilwin, Agya Koo and others doing music.

Get ‘Kurom ay3 d3’ which is schedule for release on Tuesday, November 1

