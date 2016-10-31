Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Endorses Nana Addo



Highlife artiste Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has declared his support for the 2016 flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kaakyire who has joined the tall list of celebrities in the creative arts industry, including Matilda Asare, Ras Nene, Agya Koo and a host of others, made this known on Friday, October 28 during a press conference in Kumasi dubbed 'Alert & Win 2016 4 Nana Addo'.

Kaakyire Kwame Appiah at the press conference expressed disappointment in the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and called on Ghanaians to vote them out come December 7.

“Harsh economic policies and programmes have collapsed indigenous Ghanaian businesses and initiatives. Inactions on the part of the president and his appointees have also contributed to the woes of Ghanaians. Most of our agencies and institutions are deteriorating as a result,” he said.

The 'Soroku' hit maker called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Nana Addo and NPP.

“I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian who wishes to see Ghana work again to lend me his or her support to help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo win the 2016 election,” he pleaded.

Celebrity Endorsements

With almost about one month and some days to the December polls, many Ghanaian public figures, especially actors and musicians, have publicly declared their support for the two main candidates.

Lucky Mensah , Wisa Greid , Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, Barima Sidney, Leo Mensah, Daddy Lumba, Nana Quame, Cwesi Oteng, among others, have endorsed the NPP's Akufo-Addo, while the likes of John Dumelo , Selassie Ibrahim, Mr Beautiful, Mzbel, Bukom Banku , Ayitey Powers and Papa Nii have endorsed President John Mahama of the NDC for a second term.