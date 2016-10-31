AMWeF Appoints New Executives

The Board of the MUSIGA Grand Ball, in consultation with the national executive committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has appointed a nine-member executive committee to spearhead the activities of the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF).

The committee is chaired by Nana Kwame Ampadu, with J.V Owusu as secretary and Dr Edward Soga and Ms Asabea Cropper, veteran highlife musician as first and second vice chairpersons respectively. Other members of the executive include Ben Ali Kolan as treasurer, K.K Yeboah veteran highlife musician, member; Nana Yepemso, member; Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, member and Bice Osei Kuffour, MUSIGA president, member. The previous executive committee was chaired by highlife musician A.B Crentsil.

AMWeF was established in 2013 by MUSIGA to cater for musicians who are aged 60 years and above and needy or incapacitated musicians. The fund has done cash distributions to members across the country. The fund has also undertaken health screening exercises, among other activities.

Meanwhile, all is set for this year's MUSIGA Grand Ball which has been dubbed 'Peace Ball' to drive home the message for peaceful and credible elections in December. The event which will be under the distinguished patronage of President John Mahama is slated for November 4 at the State House Banquet Hall.

As usual, proceeds from the event will go to support AMWeF, the MUSIGA Academy and MUSIGA's peace campaign.

Artistes lined up to perform include Wiyaala, Becca, Samini, No Tribe, Obuoba J.A Adofo, Mzbel and Abrantie Amakye Dede.