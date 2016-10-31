Ghana Music Week Festival UK Rescheduled To Dec. 30

The organisers of the 2016 edition of the Ghana Music Week Festival (GMW-UK) in the UK have announced that the event which was scheduled to take place on October 21 at Indigo at the O2 Arena has been postponed to December 30.

The event which is being organised by Fantasy Entertainment, in partnership with Showbiz Africa and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), seeks to create the biggest platform in the UK to market Ghanaian music and tourism.

The organisers of the festival said the event could not be held on October 21 due to “some unavoidable circumstances”.

“The postponement has become very necessary to enable the organisers to fix a technical element responsible for delivering an unprecedented event experience per GMW-UK concept,” the statement said.

The Chairman of the GMW-UK Planning Committee, Freddie Annang, mentioned in the statement that “also, the postponement would give us even more time to market the event adequately for the right impact, considering that GMW-UK primarily aims at marketing and driving the right traffic to the main festival in Ghana next [year] March.”

The organisers hinted that the event will be hosted by Abrantee Boateng, aka DJ Abrantee of Capital Xtra, who doubles as the ambassador and face of GMW-UK.

According to them, BET award-winner, Stonebwoy, remains the headline artiste for the event. He will be supported by 2016 Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, E.L.

They added that three artistes will be announced in the coming weeks to replace highlife great, Amakye Dede, who was originally billed to perform at the October 21 event.