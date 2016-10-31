Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has called on Ghanaians to eschew violence and rather help maintain the peace in the country as the nation goes to the polls on December 7.

The artiste, born, Livingstone Etse Satekla, urged the youth not to fall prey to the whims and caprices of politicians by indulging in violence.

The 2015 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award winner gave the advice midway through his epic performance at the 2016 edition of the Joy FM’s Skuuls Reunion at the Independence Square Saturday night.

“You know say we dey go vote next two months right and you see most of us are over 18 years and eligible to vote. Charley right now the country make hot, some people want power, some people too get power, some people dey defend, some people dey oppose but all dey depend on we,” he said.

He stressed that, “I no sure say if anybody wey e win somebody e account go boom to GHc100,000,” and urged that, “I beg all we for do be say make we vote who we dey believe, you understand? Make we no fight, make you no war but make we also know say,” people may have divergent views on issues.

He urged that Ghanaians, politicians in particular, should rather be each other’s keeper and support one another to move the country forward.

“If my brother dey have am, why I for fight am, I for watch im back and tell am say bro, where you dey pothole dey here don’t pass there ooo.”

The ‘Go Higher’ hit singer noted that once the political parties are promising Ghanaians a better Ghana, all hands should be on deck to help develop the country irrespective of who wins.

On the night, Stonebwoy thrilled patrons to the best music he had on offer. He gave a sterling performance exciting the thousands of patrons to some of his hit songs, including, Pull Up, Baafira, Run Go, Problem and Sapashini.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )