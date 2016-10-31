Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 31 October 2016 11:41 CET

Okyeame Kwame's Full Performance At Mzvee's Tip Toe Concert | Watch

By Monte Oz

Mzvee’s successful Tip Toe concert amazingly sold out hands down at the Achimota Mall as the stars came out the night to bless the stage.

Among all the top artistes for the night; Ghana’s gentle, versatile and family oriented musician with the highest nomination at the year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), Okyeame Kwame with energy came out to set the stage on fire with some killing performance as Mzvee joined him to perform the hit song dubbed “Small Small”.

They humbly rocked and it was beautiful
See video of his performance below…. Enjoy and share.

Being powerful is like being a lady; if you have to tell people you are, then you aren't.
By: Dennis Antwi (Yung D
Members

