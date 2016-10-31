Late Terry Bonchaka's 13-Year Of Demise Commemorated At His Grave Yard

The 13th year of the demise of the late Ghanaian music icon, Terry Bonchaka was commemorated yesterday 30th October,2016 at the La cemetery where he was buried in Accra

As part of the activities to mark the commemoration,the manager of the late Terry Bonchaka,Reagan Mends,together with the Boomgi Man (Bonchaka Look-alike)and some friends of Bonchaka took upon themselves to clean-up the tomb of the departed music icon and laid a wreath in honour of him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rossy of www.razzonline.com ,Reagan Mends indicted that,taken up a clean up exercise at the grave yard of the late Terry Bonchaka is an annual event to spearhead the 15year anniversaryy where international artists would be invited to mark the day;

“Well today is exactly 13-years our great brother,friend,leader and the finest artist i have ever managed died.And to show that we still love him,we are here at the La cemetery where he was buried to clean up his tomb and keep the surroundings of his grave yard clean and it was sponsored by the his ( late Bonchaka) mother Mrs Charlotte Adjetey.

This is an annual event we started from 2014 and is to spearhead his 15-years anniversary in 2018 where international artists would be billed to perform at a musical concert to mark the occasion.

Known in real life as Terrence Nii Okan Adjetey,Terry Bonchaka is the first hiplife champion who died in a motor accident 0n the 30th October,2013 after performing at the Akuafo hall week celebrations at Legon.He is noted for hit songs like Ghana Ladies,Puulele and Zoozie.

Kindly watch excerpts of the clean-up exercise and the wreath laying below



