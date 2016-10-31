Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
31 October 2016

Keche Shares New Photos

By George Mensah Britton

Ghanaian music duo, Keche are celebrating a new phase in their career and has release some amazing photos as a reflection of this fresh start.

After taking part in the United Nation Peace Festival in Liberia between 22nd to 25th October, 2016, The group has release a new set of pictures prior to the release of their new song.

Keche, also known as “The Skill Team” have had quite an exhilarating career and have been consistent on the music scene in Ghana since their introduction to the industry in 2009. Releasing songs like Pressure, Sokorde, “Aluguitugui”, Slow Motion, Diabetes among others.

Keche promises to release two banging songs before the year comes to and end. They’re therefore urging Ghanaians to watch out for their new songs and videos in the coming days.


Through it all I have learnt to trust in the Lord.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
