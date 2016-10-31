Dancehall Sensation AK Songstress Steals TV Africa Relaunch Show At Fadama

Yesterday 's TV Africa Relaunch show at Fadama left exciting and nostalgic moments to patrons who witnessed the artistic performances from the many Ghanaian musicians who were booked to perform at the event.

The show which was organized by TV Africa saw performances from music duo Keche, VVIP and more.

At the end of it all, AK Songstress was among the most discussed artistes on the night of the event as she shuts down show with her usual implausible stage performance.

The female dancehall sensation unleashed the real dancehall fever in her performing eight popular songs of hers as fans cheered her up. Among the songs performed were :

Happy day, machine man, funky Fresh, Henya, come out, naked truth, fire Cyaan don,and Party.

She again topped up the fun with freestyles which confirmed she is indeed the "King of the Dancehall queens".

Watch video here : https://youtu.be/l8EI2wUNJR8