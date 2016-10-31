"Stop Fooling My Fans, I Am Not Into Politics ": Solo Hitmaker Article Wan Fires Mzbel

Solo hitmaker Article Wan has disclosed he and his management have no clue about Mzbel's JM Toaso Concert which is set to support the NDC government in the impending December 7 polls.

The Mingle Music's dancehall artiste Article Wan found his photo as a supporting act on a flyer posted by Mzbel on her official instagram page for the said NDC event organized by Mzbel Music.

Article Wan has informed all and sundry that although he respects every political party in Ghana, he as an artiste has not composed any song for the NDC government as posted by Mzbel. He added that he does not take interest in politics but focuses on doing music pleasant to the ears of all.

He debunked the news on being on bill to perform at the JM Toaso concert which will take off on November 5th at Bukom Square as he shares a press statement on his social media platforms concerning the glitch.

