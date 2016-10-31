Full List Of Nominees For The MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016

The Official Launch of the 8th annual MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 went down over the weekend at the plush 4syte Mansion, Trassaco, Adjiringano hosted by Eddy Blay, BlackBoy, Jay Foley, Ms Wendy Tay and Ogee The Mcee...

It was a big night for Stonebwoy in particular. The current Most Influential artist walked away with nine (9) nominations: Best Male, Best Directing, Best Reggae/Dancehall, Best Video among others...

Shatta Wale also fared quite well with 6 nominations in total. Other big nominees on the night include VVIP who had 8 nominations, Edem and Dr Cryme at 5 and D-Black, EL, Bisa Kdei with 4 nominations each.

The new talents didn’t disappoint either. Feli Nuna and Ebony all secured nominations in the Best Discovery and Best Female categories while Medikal got nominated in Best Hiphop and Best Discovery of the year category.

Brace yourselves for an EPIC and BIGGER night of Entertainment at the MTN 4syte Music Video Awards 2016 coming off on 19th November at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Here is the full list of nominees:

BEST COLLABORATION

Akwaboah ft. Ice Prince - I Do Love you

Guru ft. Singlet - Samba

Jupitar ft. Patoranking - Enemies Rmx

Trigmatic ft. Stonebwoy - Gbedu

Keche ft. Edem - Monica

VVIP ft. Samini - Dogo Yaro

Dr Cryme ft. Sarkodie - Koko Sakora

Eugy ft. Mr Eazi - Dance For Me

Criss Waddle ft. Stonebwoy - Bie Gya

Stonebwoy ft. Kranium - Talk To Me

BEST GROUP VIDEO

VVIP - Alhaji

Keche - Monica

Ruff n Smooth - Shabba

4x4 - Tantalizing

C2C - Property

Footprintz - Tell Me Something

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL VIDEO

Episode - Ghetto Anthem

Rudebwoy Ranking - Dont Cry

Stonebwoy - People Dey

Shatta Wale - Kakai

Samini - Bubble It

Jupitar ft. Patoranking - Enemies Rmx

Eazzy ft. Stonebwoy - Na Na

BEST STORY LINE VIDEO

Shatta Wale - Kakai

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Dark Suburb - Igo Be

Jayso ft. Sarkodie - Little Monsters

Okyeame Kwame - Small Small

Trigmatic - Gye Nyame

MOST POPULAR VIDEO

Shatta Wale - Chop Kiss

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Criss Waddle - Bie Gya

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

EL - Koko

Joey B - You x Me

Atom - Ye Wo Krom

Dr Cryme - Koko Sakaro

BEST DIRECTED VIDEO

Edem - Nyedzilo

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Guru - Samba

Criss Waddle - Bie Gya

Mz Vee - Hold Me Now

Itz Tiffany - Give Them

M.anifest - Wani Aba

Shatta Wale - Kakai

Bisa Kdei - Semina

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Eugy x Mr Eazi - Dance For Me

Edem - Nyedzilo

Tiffany - Give Them

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

Eazzy - Kpakposhito

4x4 - Atongo

Ruff n Smooth - Shabba

Guru - Samba

BEST HIPLIFE VIDEO

Guru - Samba

Okyeame Kwame - Hallelujah

Keche - Monica

4x4 - Aunty Dede

Ruff n Smooth - Shabba

Dr Cryme - Koko Sakora

D Black - Kotomoshi

BEST EDITED VIDEO

Edem - Nyedzilo

Guru - Samba

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Okyeame Kwame - Small Small

Kwaw Kese - Rough

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY VIDEO

Edem - Nyedzilo

D Black - Kotomoshi

Bisa Kdei - Semina

Adina Th3mbi - Coastal Vibes

Dr Cryme - Koko Sakora

Stonebwoy - Talk To Me

VVIP - Dogo Yaro

BEST MALE VIDEO

EL - Koko

Dblack - Kotomoshi

Stonebwoy - Mightylele

Shatta Wale - Chop Kiss

Joey B - You x Me

Bisa Kdei - Jwe

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Edem - Nyedzilo

M.anifest - Wani Aba

Tinny - Who's the Best Rapper

Feli Nuna - I like Am

4x4 - Atongo

Jayso - Little Monsters

BEST DISCOVERY VIDEO

Medikal - Anthem

Petrah - Baby

Ebony - Kupe

Feli Nuna - I Like Am

LJ - Bow Tie

OB - I Dey Like Am

BEST HILIFE VIDEO

Akwaboah - I Do Love You

Becca - Beshiwo

Bisa Kdei - Semina

Kwabena Kwabena - Tuamuda

Sarkodie - Bra

Just Ice - Hope and Pray

Nana Boroo - Kotofa

BEST FEMALE

Becca - Hwe

Itz Tiffany - Give Them

Ebony - Kupe

Mz Vee - Hold Me Now

Eazzy - Na Na

Sister Deborah - Ghana Jollof

Feli Nuna - I Like Am

BEST HIPHOP VIDEO

Sarkodie - Bossy

Medikal - Anthem

Dr Cryme - Rise

Pappy Kojo - Awoa

EL - Portay Dey Bee

Omar Sterling - Bob Marley

Gemini - Gangster Die

Tinny - Who's the Best Rapper

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Wizkid - Baba Nla

Tekno - Duro

Diamond Platnumz - Kidogo

Patoranking - No Kissing Baby

AKA - Make Me Sing

Mr Eazi - Skin Tight

Phyno - Fada Fada

MOST INFLUENTIAL ARTIST

Sarkodie

D-Black

Shatta Wale

Wiyaala

EL

M.anifest

Stonebwoy

VVIP





Full List Nominees