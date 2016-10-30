Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 30 October 2016 18:06 CET

I am alive - Kyeiwaa dismisses death rumours

By MyJoyOnline

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Akua Ataa aka Kyeiwaa, has debunked rumours making the rounds that she has passed on.

Social media platforms especially Facebook was flooded on Saturday with reports that one of Ghana's celebrated actress was dead.

According to the reports, the actress died of an unknown ailment on Friday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

She is said to have given up the ghost days after fighting what was later recognized as poison.

Kyeiwaa, who has featured in over 150 local movies and won numerous awards dismissed the rumours as false and unfounded.

She said she is presently in the United States of America on holidays.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

If you tell the truth you don't need to have a good memory
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
