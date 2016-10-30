I am alive - Kyeiwaa dismisses death rumours

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Akua Ataa aka Kyeiwaa, has debunked rumours making the rounds that she has passed on.

Social media platforms especially Facebook was flooded on Saturday with reports that one of Ghana's celebrated actress was dead.

According to the reports, the actress died of an unknown ailment on Friday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

She is said to have given up the ghost days after fighting what was later recognized as poison.

Kyeiwaa, who has featured in over 150 local movies and won numerous awards dismissed the rumours as false and unfounded.

She said she is presently in the United States of America on holidays.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com