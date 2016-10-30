Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 30 October 2016 16:36 CET

Photos: Dancehall warrior, Stonebwoy wows crowd at Joy FM Skuuls Reunion

By MyJoyOnline

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy made being an artiste a really interesting career during his performance at the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion held on Saturday.

Livingstone Etse Satekla as he is called effortlessly caught every beat played him by a collaborative effort of Joy FM's DJ Blaq and Hitz FM's DJ Mercury.

He never missed the opportunity to stamp his authority as the best Dancehall artiste in the country and Africa.

The BET Award winner impressed the gathering of past and current students with his lightning-fast reflexes at the programme held at the Black Star Square formerly the Independence Square.

As he hopped wielding his microphone, the CEO of Burniton Music Group was cheered on by the crowd most of whom are his fans.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

We want to be wealthy so we talk about that more than what we really need which is salvation.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img