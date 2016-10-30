Photos: Dancehall warrior, Stonebwoy wows crowd at Joy FM Skuuls Reunion

Dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy made being an artiste a really interesting career during his performance at the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion held on Saturday.

Livingstone Etse Satekla as he is called effortlessly caught every beat played him by a collaborative effort of Joy FM's DJ Blaq and Hitz FM's DJ Mercury.

He never missed the opportunity to stamp his authority as the best Dancehall artiste in the country and Africa.

The BET Award winner impressed the gathering of past and current students with his lightning-fast reflexes at the programme held at the Black Star Square formerly the Independence Square.

As he hopped wielding his microphone, the CEO of Burniton Music Group was cheered on by the crowd most of whom are his fans.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com