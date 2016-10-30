Audio: Mmebusem Speaks About Wedding Pictures, Feels Disappointed

Popular Kumawood actor, Justice Hymns known in the industry as Mmebusem has broken his silence over his wedding pictures circulating on social media.

According to Mmebusem who spoke with OGEE of Dess FM 90.3 in Bekwai, he does not understand why some Ghanaians have taken to the social media to blast him for his new journey in life.

"I had already decided not to comment about this issue because I don't think I am the only person who's married. A lot of people have been calling me saying a whole lot of things as if the lady is not a human being."

Mmebusem and his new wedded wife, Abena Boatemaa's pictures went viral on social media after their wedding.

Some people are saying that the actor, known for his biblical quotations in movies got married to Abena Boatemaa for wealth from the family of his wife.