General News | 30 October 2016 09:06 CET

Joyful Way Incorporated releases new single

By CitiFMonline

Gospel music group, Joyful Way Incorporated has released a second song of its monthly releases called “Wo y3 Owura” [You’re Lord].

The song written and composed by Stephen Otoo was arranged and produced by Kofi Dua Anto (KODA).

With vocal arrangements by David Tagoe (JLoopz), Jerby Djokoto and Prince Anderson, the song features Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye.

“Wo y3 Owura” exhorts the greatness of God for His incomparable nature while adoring His love through his son Jesus Christ.

The second of the 3 monthly single releases from Joyful Way Incorporated has Theophiline Mills and Jane Yawson as lead vocalists.

Since its release, the song has seen a number of likes and shares on social media and is likely to be performed live at the group’s forthcoming annual event, “Explosion of Joy”, which comes off every 26th December at Ghana’s National Theatre.

Click below to listen to the song:


By: Kumi Obed Afari/citifmonline.com/Ghana

