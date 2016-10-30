Photos: Undefeated Ghanaian female rapper, ENO rocks Joy FM Skuuls Reunion

One of Ghana’s most respected female rapper, ENO drew ceaseless applause when she mounted the stage at the Joy FM Skuuls Reunion, Saturday.

The rap star known for her catchy punchlines, surrounded by her dancers, shook the foundation of the Black Star Square with her hit song ‘Gari’ featuring Kwaw Kese.

With her intricate dance moves, there was no denying why ENO has consistently taken the rap battle to her male counterparts.

