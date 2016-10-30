Rousing performances round up 2016 Joy FM Skuuls Reunion

It is 8:44 p.m and large crowds of people are hopping, waving and cheering, in some cases, jeering. Here people are tripping over each other, steeping on others’ toes but no one is complaining; no one is demanding apologies and no one is offering any.

The excitement is too intense so people can afford to endure a few inconveniences.

There simply is no time or presence of mind for complaints here at the 2016 Joy FM Skuuls Reunion sponsored internet providers,Busy.

This year’s event started on a rather slow note. But as the sun headed towards its nest to roost, young men and women furious with excitement and brimming with energy stormed the Black Star Square in Accra and immediately electrified the venue.

After resounding performances by historical ‘enemies’ from the traditional halls in the major public universities, it was time for the dancing competition. It was rigorous, vigorous and competitive with the crowds being the judges.

One of the Indian managers of Busy 4G would not left out of the fun. He danced so hard, got loud cheers from the crowds…In the end……he won.

Then came the rap competition and it was fast, furious and keen. The crowds cheered some but jeered others and waved them off the stage. The competition was narrowed down to three representatives from the Akim Swedru Senior High School (SHS), St Thomas Aquinas SHS and Adidome SHS.

The young man from Aquinas wowed the crowds, weaving his rap around contemporary issues and of course paying glowing tribute to his school.

The other two put up sterling performances but the boy from Aquinas responded with stellar delivery. The crowds had an easy task picking him as the winner.

Even though he wasn’t on stage in person, dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale, enjoyed livened up the Square. When the DJ dropped his Kakai song, the whole arena went agog.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com