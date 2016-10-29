Lexikon releases 'Confrontation' Album

Following his accomplishments on the Ghanaian music scene, dancehall artiste Lexicon has won the hearts of many music enthusiasts with his current album “Confrontation”.

Under the production of Lexxikon Music,the confrontation album is a mixture of an everyday low and high tempo songs, which have elements pinpointing loyalty and faithfulness in our everyday life. The six tracked album has clean songs and therefore cuts across all borders.

In an exclusive interview with Dr Who ,host of ‘Hot and Classic Showbiz Review’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9 Fm,Lexxikon said he has come to stay in the Ghanaian music scene hence he is the real dancehall king.

“At long last i have released the long waited album titled Confrontation.The songs on the album are ,Tear Drop,Shotta Killah,Baanfire,House Party,Want You and others.Most of the songs were engineered by Nature.I have really come to stay in the music scene.”But let me ask you, who says he is the dancehall king?Am the dancehall king cos am ahead of all the dancehall artistes.”He quipped

According to him,the demand for the song released some few days ago has giving him the confidence of achieving delectable laurels with it:,

“Chaley,i’m going to win awards with this album…trust me cos the demand for it after its release some few days ago, has really given me the hope that i will achieve laurels with it.”Lexikon told Dr.Who

Born William Bramwell Koufie,Lexikon hails from Cape coast in the central region.He started his musical career during his school days at Mfantsipim School and gradually became a household name in cape coast and its environs.

Apart from doing music,Lexikon is also an entrepreneur and an insurance officer.

Source:Razzonline.com