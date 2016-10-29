Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Interviews | 29 October 2016 18:59 CET

Monte Oz Moderates 2016 AFRIMA Nominees' Tweet Chat, Engages Okyeame Kwame in a Live Online Interview

By Patrick Fynn

Monte Pypi Darteh Collins, a Television Host, a Certified South African Travel Expert (SA Specialist) & Blogger known in the African entertainment circles as Monte Oz will moderate a live session to engage Ghana's versatile rapper Okyeame Kwame in an interview. ​

This includes activities gearing up for the grand ceremony at this year's All Africa Music Awards.

The said tête-à-tête takes place today 29th October, 2016, between the hours of 5-6PM (WAT) which is 4-5PM Ghana Time on Twitter, global social media giant; where celebrities get up, close and personal with fans and industry players.

The online interview, according to organisers will focus on the artist's brand history, his passion for music, his commitment to growth of African music, and largely on this year's AFRIMA.

Earlier, news of Okyeame Kwame's multiple nominations in the said international awards scheme got his patrons excited. He was the only Ghanaian to have clogged as many as 5 Nominations:

1. Best African Collaboration - Small Small ft Mzvee
2. Song of the Year in Africa - Small Small ft. MzVee
3. Best Artiste in African Contemporary
4. Best Male Artiste (Western Africa)
5. Songwriter of the Year
Voting for the various categories is currently ongoing via afrima.org till Saturday, November 5, 2016.

Follow the discussion on the Twitter pages at 5pm
@Okyeamekwame, @MonteOzAfrica, @Afrimawards
Story By: Patrick Fynn

