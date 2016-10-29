Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
29 October 2016

Sarkodie hits 1 million followers on Twitter, here is his reaction

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ
Sarkodie
Sarkodie

Africa's best rapper, Sarkodie has just hot 1 million followers on social media Platform, Twitter as at October 28th, 2016.

His hit comes as the first Ghanaian to record such a huge followers on Twitter and this is another achievement for his music lovers and fans across the globe.

The RNS hitmaker took to his Twitter handle and his tweet read,"Big ups SarkNation...1Mill....Will always appreciate y'all."

