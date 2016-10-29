2016 Joy FM Skuuls Reunion kicks off with debate

Large portions of the historic Independence are covered with neatly arranged cone-shaped, white canopies and the reason is not far off - the 2016 Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion is on!

Clad in very interesting and dramatic outfits which fit this occasion, the old students of participating schools have started arriving at the venue. Some of them have begun warming up and announcing their presence.

This year's event started with a debate on the topic "Democracy is not good for Africa" with Nana Ansah Kwaw IV and

Chief Moomen arguing for the motion whilst Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe and Irbard Ibrahim argued against the motion.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com