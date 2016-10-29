Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Omanhene Pozo laid to rest

By CitiFMonline

The late Ghanaian rapper Omanhene Pozo has been laid to rest.

He passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on September 21, 2016, and left behind a widow and four children.

Omanhene Pozo was originally a member of Nananom, which is one of the best hiplife groups to emerge in Ghana.

He later left the group to pursue his solo career.
Some of his hit songs includes Kyenkyen bi adi m'awu, Afafo baason (ft CK Mann), wasei, jolomy, and medofo adaada me (ft Awurama Badu).

Pozo's friend and fellow rapper, C-Zar, has been posting photos of the funeral rites on Facebook.


By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

There are only 2 types of music in the world, good music & bad music.
By: Atwima Kwame (Du
