JOYFM Skuul's Reunion is finally here!

In a few hours, Accra will be awash with old students as they converge at the Independence square for this year’s edition of the JOYFM Skuul’s reunion.

Students across the country will gather to relive their glorious school days.

Organised by Ghana’s leading radio station, Joy FM, the Skuuls Reunion is the only event that pulls the largest crowd to a competition of gari soakings, jama singing and all the things that were done way back in school.

This event which is the biggest outdoor event in Ghana has sparked fond memories of every past student in the capital city and beyond.

The Joy FM Skuuls Reunion is also known to reignite between schools who always fight for supremacy. Has the rivarly between Accra Aca and Presec cooled? Who rules Cape Coast; Adisco, Kwabotwe or Augusco? Remember the days of Katanga and Vandal Halls?

For over a decade, Joy FM has brought back these healthy rivalries in education in friendship as well as in sports and this year's won’t be different.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com