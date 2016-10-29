Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 29 October 2016 10:06 CET

Nobel Literature Prize left me speechless- Bob Dylan

By BBC

US singer-songwriter Bob Dylan says he accepts his Nobel Prize in literature, ending a silence since being awarded the prize earlier this month.

He said the honour had left him “speechless”, the Nobel Foundation said in a statement.

The foundation said it had not yet been decided if the singer would attend the awards ceremony in December.

However, Dylan reportedly told a UK newspaper he intended to pick up the award in person “if at all possible”.

The award to the star was announced on 13 October “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

However, his failure to acknowledge it raised eyebrows.

Last week, a member of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel prizes, described his silence as “impolite and arrogant”.

But on Friday, the Nobel Foundation said Dylan had called Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, telling her: “The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless. I appreciate the honour so much.”

Although the statement said it was unclear if Dylan would attend the prize-giving banquet in Stockholm, the UK’s Daily Telegraph quoted him as saying: “Absolutely. If it’s at all possible.”

In an interview with the paper he described the prize as “amazing, incredible”.

“It’s hard to believe. Whoever dreams about something like that?” the paper quoted him as saying.

General News

SHE/HE WHO LOVES ME SHOULD ALSO LOVE MY MUM TOO B'COS WHEN SHE SMILES I SMILE TOO WHEN SHE CRIES I CRY TOO
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img