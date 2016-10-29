Nobel Literature Prize left me speechless- Bob Dylan

US singer-songwriter Bob Dylan says he accepts his Nobel Prize in literature, ending a silence since being awarded the prize earlier this month.

He said the honour had left him “speechless”, the Nobel Foundation said in a statement.

The foundation said it had not yet been decided if the singer would attend the awards ceremony in December.

However, Dylan reportedly told a UK newspaper he intended to pick up the award in person “if at all possible”.

The award to the star was announced on 13 October “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

However, his failure to acknowledge it raised eyebrows.

Last week, a member of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel prizes, described his silence as “impolite and arrogant”.

But on Friday, the Nobel Foundation said Dylan had called Sara Danius, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, telling her: “The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless. I appreciate the honour so much.”

Although the statement said it was unclear if Dylan would attend the prize-giving banquet in Stockholm, the UK’s Daily Telegraph quoted him as saying: “Absolutely. If it’s at all possible.”

In an interview with the paper he described the prize as “amazing, incredible”.

“It’s hard to believe. Whoever dreams about something like that?” the paper quoted him as saying.

