Local and foreign fashionistas gathered in Accra for Horseman Shoes and Wear Ghana’s first #FreeurstyleFriday to connect and bond over their love for Made in Ghana goods.

The event which was held at the African Regent hotel was the opening of the joint pop-up shop for two of Ghana's most vibrant fashion brands – Horseman Shoes and WEARGhana.

It was served as the launch of Horseman Shoes new Horseman Hooves collection for women as well as the promotion of WEARGhana’s GIGI line.

The highly attended event had everything a great night out could provide – good music from Rap Doctor, Okyeame Kwame and the enchanting Adomaa.

There was also poetry from Chief Moomen, Selikem, and Ur Nenebi.

Clearly a night to remember, the guests were on their feet for every performance even amateur ones ffrom members of the audience.

Among the guests were entertainment critic Francis Doku's whose dance moves on the night has gone viral on social media.

The performers who elicited the loudest cheers were rewarded with phones and 4G modems from MTN.

Sponsors like OmniBank also used the opportunity to introduce their innovative services to patrons.

The hosts of the event, Tonyi (Horseman Shoes), Awura Abena and Angorkor (WEARGhana) plan to stage another edition of #FreeUrStyleFriday in December.

The show was sponsored by OmniBank with support from African Regent, MTN 4G, Club Shandy, Abeeku Entsua-Mensah (Live Streaming), Unicorn Car Rentals, Black Bamboo Photography and Colleen Makeup, and powered by Events Republic.

