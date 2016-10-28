I gave my mum hell while young - Mike Ezuruonye

Not everyone knows the value of having a good mother but for Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye, a mother and family at large is the best gift he can ever ask for as he celebrates his mother who turns a year older.

The actor disclosed that he was just one kid who gave his mother tough time while young and yet she never gave up on him and made him the person he is today.

He describes his mother as an international mother who trained him while going through various challenges without any help and support.

“Happy birthday to the woman GOD selected from HEAVEN to bring me to the world...I feel so privileged to be called your son. Because you are indeed an epitome of the true ABC's of womanhood. Taught me that motto of "NO ONE FOR US BUT GOD". I and your other children, hold that motto firm. No sorry enough for the pains I caused you while a Juvenile.

"Still not enough Thank You now I’m a Man you moulded above troubled Waters. I love you forever Mum and I still pray GOD keeps you alive to continually reap the fruit of your Labour because you too suffer for us oooo. Happy Birthday my dearest Mama. Mother and Super Mum a.k.a international Mummy,” he wrote.